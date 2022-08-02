RealWear Cloud marks the company's major shift from a hardware-centric to a platform-centric business.

New SaaS Offering Will Empower IT and Business Operations to Quickly Deploy and Analyze Thousands of RealWear Devices Remotely and Securely

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealWear, the leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions for frontline industrial workers and trusted by 41 of the Fortune 100, today launched RealWear Cloud, marking the company's major shift from a hardware-centric company to a fully platform-centric business. Today's launch is a major step towards a full platform that will deliver on the promise of "assisted intelligence."

