SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- evo, the outdoor retail and experiences brand, announces today that Rebecca Heard, vice president of brand, marketing, and e-commerce, has been promoted to the company's leadership team as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new role, Heard will oversee evo's brand, marketing, creative, and merchandising functions.

"Since joining evo three years ago, Rebecca has led the work of elevating our brand, refining our marketing and e-commerce strategies, and driving our focus on the consumer. I'm excited for Rebecca and the team, and proud to have a strong woman representing evo at the highest level," said Bryce Phillips, founder, and CEO of evo.

