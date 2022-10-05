Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- evo, the outdoor retail and experiences brand, announces today that Rebecca Heard, vice president of brand, marketing, and e-commerce, has been promoted to the company's leadership team as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new role, Heard will oversee evo's brand, marketing, creative, and merchandising functions.

