Rebuilding Together volunteers at the project site.

 By Rebuilding Together, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Partnership will focus on repairing homes and community centers, aims to improve quality of life for veterans and strengthen neighborhoods

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together, the leading national housing nonprofit providing essential home repairs and revitalizing communities, announced today a partnership with global security and aerospace company, Lockheed Martin, to provide essential home repairs and accessibility modifications for veterans in need.


