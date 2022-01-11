Recent Akoio OTC hearing aid survey reveals consumer readiness despite need for more information By Akoio Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akoio, a new hearing wellness company, conducted a survey that examined the public's general knowledge of OTC hearing aids and its attitude towards them. Last year the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed a rule to establish a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. This ruling is expected to increase accessibility of life-changing, hearing technology. The results allowed Akoio to publish an informative white paper exploring consumer responses to the new FDA rule regarding OTC hearing aids.Akoio surveyed 500 people living in the United States and asked questions surrounding the topic. The answers helped illustrate the importance of offering lower cost hearing aids without the need for a doctor's visit especially for those experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss.Among survey participants, about 1 in 4 said they experience some hearing loss and despite growing awareness of hearing health the majority reported low awareness of OTC hearing aids. The survey asked if participants would consider purchasing an OTC hearing aid. More than 70% of those with hearing loss responded positively. Additionally, about 40% of those without hearing loss said they, too, would consider purchasing an OTC hearing aid to help them address any future hearing loss. These numbers indicate the market is ready for an OTC hearing aid option, especially for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. There is apprehension surrounding the purchase of an OTC hearing aid without direction from a doctor or audiologist. Among those not currently experiencing hearing loss, 42% said they would only purchase an OTC hearing aid if it was recommended by their doctor. Thirty-seven percent of those with hearing loss shared that attitude. "Consulting a hearing health professional is particularly helpful for those, like me, with profound hearing loss," said Bill Schiffmiller, Akoio Founder and CEO. "An OTC option provides a path for millions of people with mild to moderate hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids but who don't use them, because they believe their hearing loss 'isn't bad enough' for them to see a doctor." Survey participants seem to agree, with 49% of those who experience some hearing loss saying they'd buy or try an OTC hearing aid without a doctor's recommendation.Willingness to try or buy an OTC hearing aid without consulting a doctor may also depend in part on how "tech savvy" the consumer considers themselves to be. Nearly 40% of participants with hearing loss indicated they use earbuds (separate devices from hearing aids) to manage background noise or amplify sound, and nearly half of that group said they would forgo a doctor recommendation before purchasing an OTC hearing aid.The promise of over-the-counter hearing aids is less about converting existing hearing aid users and more about providing solutions for a large, underserved population with mild to moderate hearing loss (or with situational hearing loss). The Akoio survey data exposed that existing hearing aid users appear to be most comfortable visiting a "licensed professional" (ENT physician, audiologist, hearing aid technician) for their hearing health needs. "Hearing health is a critical part of your overall health and wellness," notes Schiffmiller. "With more consumers taking a proactive role in addressing their own health care, an OTC option may help many people improve and safeguard their hearing sooner." In summary, there is low awareness of new federal legislation and the upcoming availability of OTC hearing aids. But premarket awareness among both groups, those with and those without hearing loss, suggests a market that is eager for alternative options in hearing care. Furthermore, once informed about the law and coming devices, nearly half of respondents indicated a willingness to purchase OTC hearing aids, while an additional 30% would likely purchase after reviewing additional information from retailers or device manufacturers, who only need the FDA rule to be finalized so that they can officially bring OTC hearing aids to market. 