Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

New Zillow survey finds being flexible about move-in date and offering to pay more up front are the top strategies to land a rental in an ultracompetitive market

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Typical monthly rents are the highest they've ever been ($2,084 as of September), yet the rising cost of buying a home is keeping more and more people in the rental market. Safe to say, it's a stressful time to be a renter. In a recent Zillow survey,i more than one-third of recent renters (defined as Americans who moved into a rental unit in the past 2 years) reported that getting their current rental was more difficult than getting a new job. 


