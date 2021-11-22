RecordPoint partners with Diskover Data to enhance file analysis capability By RecordPoint Nov 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RecordPoint, the creator of the information governance SaaS Records365™, announced today that it has entered into an OEM partnership agreement with Diskover Data. This partnership reinforces the Company's vision to bring real intelligence and structure to data everywhere to reduce the risk for everyone.Diskover Data is an industry leader in the open-source community providing data curation software that allows users to search, find easily, and analyze data originating from on-premises, remote, and cloud storage. RecordPoint will leverage Diskover Data's file indexing and search capabilities within Records365™, enabling users to access all the core Diskover Data's features within a structured SaaS environment."Diskover Data's file connectors and multi-vendor storage support mean our customers will have a greater capability to identify sensitive data and resolve redundant and obsolete information. This will aid our customers in addressing the risk and compliance challenges for their rapidly growing data," says Anthony Woodward, Chief Technology Officer. "I'm excited to solidify this partnership and collaborate on addressing the needs within the information management industry." "Diskover Data is excited to be working with RecordPoint to enhance their industry-leading solution," says Marianne Zuhorski, Chief Revenue Officer. "The combination of the two products creates a more robust solution for RecordPoint's customers to address their risk, compliance and security challenges. Customers will benefit from Diskover Data's commitment to creating a scalable, extensible index of unstructured file and cloud metadata, allowing them a more powerful global solution provided by RecordPoint."About RecordPointFounded in 2009, RecordPoint is a global leader in cloud-based information management and governance services. Our adaptable layer of intelligence offers complete insight and control over all in-place data, records, and content, enabling organizations to increase compliance and reduce costs. RecordPoint enables regulated companies and government agencies to reduce risk, achieve greater operational efficiency, and drive collaboration and innovation. Learn more about information intelligence from RecordPoint at http://www.recordpoint.com. Media ContactJennifer Hankin, RecordPoint, +1 425 453 1461, jennifer.hankin@recordpoint.com SOURCE RecordPoint 