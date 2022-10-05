Support Local Journalism


Redapt today announced it has earned the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a services partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven success in enabling customer adoption of AI and implementing Azure solutions for machine learning life cycle and AI-powered apps.

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization can only be earned by partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their AI and machine learning technical practices.

