SEATTLE, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — A dramatic drop in mortgage interest rates, driven by coronavirus fears, has given homebuyers a big boost in purchasing power in recent weeks, according to an analysis from Redfin, (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
At a mortgage interest rate of 3.2%, a homebuyer with a $2,500 monthly mortgage budget could afford a home that is $51,250 more than in March of 2019 when rates were 4.4%. Put another way, a buyer who could accord a $457,000 home in March of last year could afford a $508,000 home today.
"Potential homebuyers now have an extra incentive to buy a home despite all of the economic uncertainty from the coronavirus," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. "And, many current homeowners now have the option to refinance their mortgages and gain some extra spending cash each month. Low interest rates won't help with direct impacts of the coronavirus on the economy like declines in tourism and service sector spending, but they will mitigate impacts to housing."
The boost in purchasing power comes at a welcome time for homebuyers who have been facing major inventory crunches and intense bidding wars in many markets. In January, the housing supply fell 11% year over year, and there were fewer homes for sale than any time since January 2013.
Despite there being fewer homes for sale in most markets, the share of homes for sale that were affordable on a $2,500 monthly payment nationally increased 1.9 percentage points from 68.6% between March 4 and March 10, 2019 to 70.5% between March 2 and 8, 2020.
The markets where homebuyers are experiencing the biggest boost in the share of affordable inventory compared to a year ago were Dallas (+6.2 points), Portland, OR (+5.2 points), and Richmond, VA (+4.3 points).
"I just had a buyer who was at the top of his budget lock in a 2.99% mortgage rate and he is ecstatic at how much more flexibility his finances will have thanks to the interest rate drop," said Portland Redfin agent Meme Loggins. "Another one of my buyers was looking at condos just a few weeks ago because he didn't think he could afford a single family home, but thanks to the low rates he can now. Homebuyers in every price range are excited, even those looking at homes priced well over $1 million. Unfortunately we are still facing competition on every offer, which leads us to drop contingencies and offer above list price. With the inventory crunch, these low rates are definitely adding to the frenzy."
Despite the drop in mortgage rates expanding the range of homes that buyers can afford, the share of affordable inventory on a $2,500 payment fell 3.6 points in Phoenix, 3.4 points in Las Vegas and 1 point in Orlando from a year ago.
Metro-level data is available in the table below and the complete report and methodology are available at https://www.redfin.com/blog/mortgage-rates-drop-on-coronavirus-fears.
Share of Homes for Sale Affordable on a $2,500 Monthly Payment
Metro Area
Total Homes for Sale, March 4-10, 2019
Total Homes for Sale, March 2-8, 2020
Share of Homes Affordable on a $2,500 Payment, 2019
Share of Homes Affordable on a $2,500 Payment, 2020
Change in Share of Homes Affordable, 2019 to 2020
Dallas, TX
18,195
15,597
69.6%
75.8%
6.2 pts
Portland, OR
6,335
4,835
49.9%
55.1%
5.2 pts
Richmond, VA
3,244
2,515
76.6%
80.9%
4.3 pts
Milwaukee, WI
4,397
4,276
80.6%
84.8%
4.2 pts
San Diego, CA
7,576
4,889
19.7%
23.7%
4.0 pts
Nashville, TN
11,083
9,983
72.4%
76.1%
3.7 pts
Minneapolis, MN
8,838
8,214
69.6%
73.2%
3.6 pts
New York, NY
35,344
33,128
26.2%
29.7%
3.5 pts
Columbus, OH
5,563
5,206
82.0%
85.4%
3.4 pts
Seattle, WA
6,125
3,841
23.1%
26.2%
3.1 pts
Raleigh, NC
6,742
5,921
74.9%
78.1%
3.1 pts
Louisville, KY
3,057
2,756
84.0%
86.8%
2.9 pts
Chicago, IL
27,981
24,325
71.6%
74.4%
2.8 pts
Denver, CO
7,206
5,498
44.8%
47.7%
2.8 pts
Charlotte, NC
11,513
10,019
77.2%
80.0%
2.8 pts
Miami, FL
20,443
16,650
55.7%
58.4%
2.7 pts
Birmingham, AL
4,751
3,991
84.3%
87.0%
2.7 pts
Houston, TX
28,013
26,255
77.5%
80.0%
2.5 pts
Jacksonville, FL
8,891
7,259
79.2%
81.7%
2.5 pts
Austin, TX
7,426
5,684
69.1%
71.4%
2.3 pts
Hartford, CT
4,882
4,558
86.6%
88.8%
2.2 pts
Providence, RI
5,296
4,433
73.7%
75.9%
2.2 pts
Riverside, CA
18,185
13,082
62.7%
64.8%
2.2 pts
Atlanta, GA
26,234
22,649
76.5%
78.6%
2.1 pts
San Jose, CA
2,325
1,595
2.3%
4.3%
2.0 pts
Kansas City, MO
6,870
4,918
80.7%
82.7%
2.0 pts
Baltimore, MD
10,200
8,640
75.4%
77.2%
1.8 pts
Sacramento, CA
5,060
4,008
49.8%
51.5%
1.7 pts
New Orleans, LA
4,264
4,036
79.9%
81.5%
1.6 pts
San Antonio, TX
9,638
8,671
84.7%
86.2%
1.6 pts
Boston, MA
7,884
7,504
34.0%
35.5%
1.5 pts
Virginia Beach, VA
6,871
5,201
85.3%
86.7%
1.4 pts
Detroit, MI
5,016
4,707
92.1%
93.3%
1.2 pts
Oklahoma City, OK
4,948
4,286
86.0%
87.2%
1.2 pts
St. Louis, MO
8,799
7,167
87.7%
88.8%
1.0 pts
Indianapolis, IN
5,361
4,125
83.2%
84.1%
0.9 pts
Buffalo, NY
1,986
1,585
90.2%
91.0%
0.9 pts
Cincinnati, OH
7,873
6,506
85.8%
86.1%
0.4 pts
Memphis, TN
2,950
2,447
86.2%
86.4%
0.2 pts
Pittsburgh, PA
8,374
7,802
88.0%
87.8%
-0.2 pts
San Francisco, CA
1,686
1,667
1.8%
1.6%
-0.3 pts
Tampa, FL
16,616
11,845
80.5%
80.2%
-0.3 pts
Cleveland, OH
7,960
5,883
89.7%
89.2%
-0.4 pts
Philadelphia, PA
7,033
6,231
81.4%
80.8%
-0.6 pts
Los Angeles, CA
19,772
13,949
19.9%
19.3%
-0.6 pts
Salt Lake City, UT
3,621
1,511
63.4%
62.6%
-0.8 pts
Washington, D.C.
13,321
11,059
55.5%
54.5%
-0.9 pts
Orlando, FL
11,562
8,634
79.7%
78.7%
-1.0 pts
Las Vegas, NV
12,057
8,143
80.8%
77.4%
-3.4 pts
Phoenix, AZ
24,664
15,339
71.5%
67.8%
-3.6 pts
National
883,656
738,139
68.6%
70.5%
1.9 pts
