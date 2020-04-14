SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) — More than three-quarters of U.S. renters could pay one month's worth of housing expenses with the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, compared to nearly half of homeowners, according to a new analysis from Redfin (www.redfin.com). The stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, supplements other measures taken by the federal government, including a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for many homeowners and renters, as well as a mortgage forbearance program.
Below is a list of the 50 largest metropolitan areas, ranked by the percentage of homeowners who could cover most or all of their one-month mortgage payment, plus basic utility costs, with $1,200. Since some households will receive more than one check, Redfin also calculated the share of homeowners in each metro who could pay for most or all of a one-month mortgage payment and utilities with two checks, or $2,400.
How Far Government Stimulus Checks Will Go for Homeowners in the 50 Largest U.S. Metros
Rank
Metro Area
Median Monthly
Mortgage Payment
Share of Homeowners Who
Could Cover Most or All of
Monthly Mortgage and
Utilities With $1,200*
Share of Homeowners
Who Could Cover Most or
All of Monthly Mortgage
and Utilities With $2,400**
National - U.S.A.
$1,566
47%
80%
1
Indianapolis, IN
$1,254
66%
92%
2
Louisville, KY
$1,261
65%
92%
3
Birmingham, AL
$1,280
65%
91%
4
Memphis, TN
$1,286
64%
92%
5
Buffalo, NY
$1,314
63%
92%
6
Oklahoma City, OK
$1,330
62%
90%
7
Pittsburgh, PA
$1,315
61%
90%
8
Cleveland, OH
$1,331
61%
91%
9
Cincinnati, OH
$1,367
59%
91%
10
Charlotte, NC
$1,381
57%
88%
11
St. Louis, MO
$1,398
57%
89%
12
Jacksonville, FL
$1,404
57%
88%
13
Detroit, MI
$1,407
56%
89%
14
Tampa, FL
$1,416
55%
87%
15
New Orleans, LA
$1,439
54%
88%
16
Columbus, OH
$1,460
53%
87%
17
Nashville, TN
$1,460
53%
87%
18
Kansas City, MO
$1,474
52%
88%
19
San Antonio, TX
$1,486
51%
87%
20
Phoenix, AZ
$1,492
51%
87%
21
Orlando, FL
$1,495
50%
87%
22
Richmond, VA
$1,507
50%
87%
23
Atlanta, GA
$1,520
49%
84%
24
Raleigh, NC
$1,530
49%
85%
25
Las Vegas, NV
$1,529
48%
89%
26
Milwaukee, WI
$1,551
47%
87%
27
Salt Lake City, UT
$1,603
42%
87%
28
Virginia Beach, VA
$1,659
40%
85%
29
Minneapolis, MN
$1,706
37%
82%
30
Houston, TX
$1,727
36%
77%
31
Dallas, TX
$1,779
36%
76%
32
Miami, FL
$1,810
35%
75%
33
Philadelphia, PA
$1,829
33%
76%
34
Chicago, IL
$1,847
32%
74%
35
Baltimore, MD
$1,889
30%
73%
36
Riverside, CA
$1,900
30%
74%
37
Denver, CO
$1,902
28%
75%
38
Providence, RI
$1,862
27%
80%
39
Portland, OR
$1,880
27%
76%
40
Austin, TX
$1,946
27%
70%
41
Hartford, CT
$1,911
24%
75%
42
Sacramento, CA
$2,048
24%
69%
43
Seattle, WA
$2,257
17%
60%
44
Washington, D.C.
$2,331
16%
57%
45
Boston, MA
$2,407
14%
54%
46
San Diego, CA
$2,573
14%
47%
47
Los Angeles, CA
$2,573
13%
48%
48
New York, NY
$2,709
11%
43%
49
San Francisco, CA
$3,104
8%
33%
50
San Jose, CA
$3,371
6%
27%
*Represents share of homeowners who have monthly mortgage payments under $1,500
**Represents share of homeowners who have monthly mortgage payments between $1,500 and $2,499
Indianapolis, where the median monthly mortgage payment is $1,254, ranked number one. Two-thirds (66%) of homeowners there could cover most or all of their monthly mortgage and utilities with $1,200. It was followed by Louisville, KY and Birmingham, AL, both at 65%. On the other end of the spectrum was San Jose, CA, where the median mortgage payment is $3,371. Just 6% of homeowners there could cover their monthly costs with a $1,200 check—the lowest share of any metro Redfin analyzed. In second-to-last place was San Francisco, at 8%, followed by New York, at 11%.
"In Indianapolis, the overwhelming feeling is that when our local economy does come back, it will come back with a vengeance," said local Redfin market manager Jake Johnson. "With the cost of living in Indiana already so low, many residents may use the government stimulus to be good neighbors by supporting local businesses, though workers in the hardest-hit industries, such as hospitality, may use it to pay their mortgages."
How Far Government Stimulus Checks Will Go for Renters in the 50 Largest U.S. Metros
Redfin also measured how big of an impact the White House's aid package will have on renters in each of the largest metropolitan areas.
Rank
Metro Area
Median Monthly
Rent Payment
Share of Renters Who
Could Cover Most or All of
Monthly Rent With $1,200*
Share of Renters Who Could
Cover Most or All of
Monthly Rent With $2,400**
National - U.S.A.
$1,058
77%
96%
1
Buffalo, NY
$809
94%
98%
2
Cleveland, OH
$804
93%
98%
3
St. Louis, MO
$891
93%
99%
4
Birmingham, AL
$892
93%
99%
5
Memphis, TN
$893
93%
99%
6
Louisville, KY
$850
93%
99%
7
Oklahoma City, OK
$879
92%
99%
8
Columbus, OH
$947
92%
99%
9
Cincinnati, OH
$850
91%
98%
10
Milwaukee, WI
$884
91%
99%
11
Indianapolis, IN
$907
91%
99%
12
Pittsburgh, PA
$832
91%
98%
13
Detroit, MI
$927
90%
98%
14
New Orleans, LA
$977
90%
99%
15
Kansas City, MO
$968
89%
99%
16
Providence, RI
$956
87%
98%
17
San Antonio, TX
$1,002
86%
99%
18
Charlotte, NC
$1,042
85%
99%
19
Jacksonville, FL
$1,082
84%
98%
20
Richmond, VA
$1,100
82%
98%
21
Raleigh, NC
$1,128
81%
98%
22
Nashville, TN
$1,081
81%
98%
23
Las Vegas, NV
$1,130
81%
99%
24
Hartford, CT
$1,111
81%
98%
25
Tampa, FL
$1,128
80%
98%
26
Houston, TX
$1,094
80%
98%
27
Phoenix, AZ
$1,117
79%
98%
28
Salt Lake City, UT
$1,133
79%
99%
29
Minneapolis, MN
$1,090
79%
98%
30
Atlanta, GA
$1,169
79%
98%
31
Virginia Beach, VA
$1,146
78%
98%
32
Dallas, TX
$1,152
77%
98%
33
Philadelphia, PA
$1,134
77%
97%
34
Chicago, IL
$1,110
76%
96%
35
Orlando, FL
$1,217
75%
98%
36
Portland, OR
$1,323
67%
97%
37
Baltimore, MD
$1,265
67%
96%
38
Austin, TX
$1,307
66%
96%
39
Sacramento, CA
$1,332
63%
96%
40
Riverside, CA
$1,321
63%
96%
41
Miami, FL
$1,360
62%
95%
42
Denver, CO
$1,388
60%
96%
43
New York, NY
$1,434
55%
88%
44
Boston, MA
$1,501
51%
88%
45
Los Angeles, CA
$1,565
48%
87%
46
Seattle, WA
$1,563
47%
90%
47
San Diego, CA
$1,668
42%
86%
48
Washington, D.C.
$1,670
40%
88%
49
San Francisco, CA
$1,944
32%
71%
50
San Jose, CA
$2,283
22%
60%
*Represents share of renters who have monthly rent payments under $1,500
**Represents share of renters who have monthly rent payments between $1,500 and $2,499
With median rent at $809 a month, Buffalo, NY came in first place. Nearly all renters there (94%) could cover a month's rent with $1,200. Cleveland and St. Louis, both at 93%, rounded out the top three. The metros where $1,200 would cover monthly costs for the lowest share of renters were San Jose (22%), San Francisco (32%) and Washington, D.C. (40%).
In every metro area, there was a higher portion of renters than homeowners that could cover monthly costs with $1,200, as rent is typically less expensive than a mortgage. In Seattle, for example, $1,200 would cover one month's rent for almost half of all renters, while it would only cover a month's mortgage for 17% of homeowners. Providence, RI showed the largest disparity, with 87% of renters who could cover monthly costs using $1,200, compared with less than one-third of homeowners. The metro with the smallest disparity was San Jose, where only 16% more renters than owners could pay off monthly expenses with $1,200.
To read the full report, including methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/blog/government-coronavirus-stimulus-package-impact-on-homeowners-renters.
