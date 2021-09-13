Redfin Reports 59% of Home Offers Written by Redfin Agents Faced Bidding Wars in August--the Lowest Level Since 2020 By Redfin Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin) By Redfin Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) —In August, 58.8% of home offers written by Redfin agents faced competition—a record low for 2021, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's down from a revised rate of 62.1% in July and a peak of 74.3% in April. It's also slightly lower than the August 2020 bidding-war rate of 59.4%.While sellers continue to have the upper hand, buying a home has become slightly easier this summer as the country's acute shortage of homes for sale is no longer intensifying and the market has undergone its typical seasonal slowdown. Home-price growth is stabilizing following months of record gains, and measures of competition aside from the bidding-war rate are also losing steam. For example, 50% of homes sold above their list prices during the four weeks ending Sept. 5, down from a peak of 55% in July. Of the homes that went under contract during that period, 47% had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market, down 9 percentage points from the 2021 peak set in March. "Sellers are still pricing their homes very high, but a lot of buyers have had enough and are no longer willing to pay the huge premiums they were six months ago. Instead of 25 to 30 offers on turnkey homes, we're now seeing five to seven," said Nicole Dege, a Redfin real estate agent in Orlando, FL, where the bidding-war rate dropped to 57.5% in August from 78.9% in July. "Buyers are getting a bit more selective. I have one seller who recently put his four-bedroom single-family pool house on the market, but the roof was shot. He had to lower his asking price to $423,000 from $427,000 and agree to spend around $7,000 to replace the roof in order to attract bidders. Six months ago, he would have easily been able to sell that home as-is without dropping the price."Raleigh and San Francisco Have the Highest Bidding-War RatesRaleigh, NC had the highest bidding-war rate of the 48 U.S. metropolitan areas in this analysis, with 86.7% of offers written by Redfin agents facing competition in August. Next came San Francisco/San Jose, at 70.7%, and Tucson, AZ, at 70.5%. Cincinnati and Salt Lake City rounded out the top five, with bidding-war rates of 70.4% and 68.1%, respectively."Sellers remain in control, but the next month or two will be very telling," said Raleigh Redfin agent Stacey Delgado. "The market has just started to cool down over the last couple of weeks, which isn't surprising because kids are heading back to school. Still, there are parts of the city that remain fiercely competitive, like the Research Triangle, which is Raleigh's tech hub and has highly-rated schools. Out-of-state buyers who are flush with cash and can work remotely continue to flock there and bid up home prices."To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/real-estate-bidding-wars-august-2021 About Redfin Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-reports-59-of-home-offers-written-by-redfin-agents-faced-bidding-wars-in-augustthe-lowest-level-since-2020-301375533.htmlSOURCE Redfin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Letter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonLongtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something elseSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickBack to schoolCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forward Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter