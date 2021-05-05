Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin)

 By Redfin

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All financial measures, unless otherwise noted, are presented on a GAAP basis and include stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization.

Revenue increased 40% year-over-year to $268 million during the first quarter. Gross profit was $42 million, an increase of 229% from $13 million in the first quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross profit was $40 million, an increase of 168% from $15 million in the first quarter of 2020. Real estate services gross margin was 24%, compared to 14% in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were $77 million, an increase of 9% from $70 million in the first quarter of 2020. Operating expenses were 29% of revenue, down from 37% in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $36 million, compared to net loss of $60 million in the first quarter of 2020. The dividend on our convertible preferred stock was $2.3 million in the first quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was $38 million. Stock-based compensation was $12.6 million, up from $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization was $4.4 million, up from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Interest income was $0.2 million and interest expense was $1.3 million, compared to $1.1 million and $2.4 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss per share attributable to common stock, diluted, was $0.37, compared to net loss per share, diluted, of $0.64 in the first quarter of 2020.

"After scrambling in the second half of 2020 to hire enough agents and lenders to handle a pandemic-driven surge in demand, Redfin is just about hitting on all cylinders," said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman. "From the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, our year-over-year market-share gains more than doubled, and our year-over-year gross-margin gains also accelerated. We tripled the rate at which we're scheduling home tours instantly and automatically, giving our customers a competitive advantage when homes are selling faster than ever. Our RedfinNow business of buying and selling homes returned to growth and earned its first significant gross profits, and our mortgage business continued to grow at a year-over-year rate of about 200%."

First Quarter Highlights

  • Reached market share of 1.14% of U.S. existing home sales by value in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 21 basis points from the first quarter of 2020.(1)
  • Saved homebuyers and sellers over $42 million in the first quarter. This includes the savings Redfin offers buyers through the Redfin Refund and sellers through Redfin's lower listing fee when compared to a 2.5% listing commission typically charged by traditional agents.
  • Redfin's mobile application and website reached 46 million average monthly users in the first quarter, an increase of 30% compared to the first quarter of 2020.
  • Completed the acquisition of RentPath on April 2. RentPath is a leading rental listings company, with sites including ApartmentGuide.com, Rent.com, and Rentals.com. Combined with RentPath, Redfin can now be a nationwide destination for all consumers looking for a home.
  • Continued expansion of RedfinNow by launching in Phoenix, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Launched Redfin Premier service for luxury homes in Lake Tahoe, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., expanding from 14 to 20 markets. Redfin Premier offers high-end photography and premium marketing to showcase million dollar homes and reach luxury buyers around the globe.
  • Upgraded our software for customers, agents, partners, home services and mortgage teams, including:
    • Shipped new software for home sale advisors to stay in touch with prospective home sellers and guide them toward the Redfin selling solution that meets their needs whether that is listing with a Redfin agent or getting a cash offer from RedfinNow.
    • Began publishing the commission offered to the buyer agent on homes for sale to give consumers more transparent information about real estate agent fees.
  • Published our 2020 Diversity at Redfin report to track our progress and the next steps in our efforts to make Redfin a better place to work for all people. The share of women and people of color at the company and within leadership roles increased from 2019 to 2020. While there is continued opportunity for improvement, the percentage of Black employees rose from 7.5% to 8.5% and the number of Latinx employees rose from 8.4% to 10.0%.
  • Subsequent to the first quarter, launched our annual media campaign on April 19 featuring on-demand tours.
    • TV ads are airing in 15 markets and on national cable networks: Welcome to Redfin.
    • Supporting listing growth with digital videos on YouTube and Facebook.
    • Developed new radio ads to drive customers to tour with Redfin.

(1) We calculate the aggregate value of U.S. home sales by multiplying the total number of U.S. existing home sales by the mean sale price of these homes, each as reported by the National Association of REALTORS®. We calculate our market share by aggregating the home value of brokerage and partner real estate services transactions. Then, in order to account for both the sell- and buy-side components of each transaction, we divide that value by two-times the estimated aggregate value of U.S. home sales.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Redfin's expectations as of May 5, 2021, and are subject to substantial uncertainty.

For the second quarter of 2021 we expect:

  • Total revenue between $446 million and $457 million, representing a year-over-year increase between 109% and 114% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Included within total revenue are properties segment revenue between $151 million and $156 million, and RentPath revenue between $41 million and $42 million.
  • Total net loss between $38 million and $32 million, compared to total net loss of $7 million in the second quarter of 2020. RentPath's contribution to the net loss is expected to be between $10 million and $9 million. This guidance includes approximately $13 million of expected stock-based compensation, $10 million of expected depreciation and amortization, $6 million of expected transaction fees associated with the RentPath acquisition, and $3 million of expected net interest expense. Net income attributable to common stockholders will include the value of dividends on our convertible preferred stock, which we expect to pay in shares of our common stock.

Conference Call

Redfin will webcast a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. The webcast will be open to the public at http://investors.redfin.com. The webcast will remain available on the investor relations website for at least three months following the conference call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our future operating results, as described under Business Outlook. We believe our expectations related to these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but actual results may turn out to be materially different. For factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, please see the risks and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by our quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, both of which are available on our Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

Redfin-F

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020









Revenue







Service

$

175,593





$

111,478



Product

92,726





79,517



Total revenue

268,319





190,995



Cost of revenue(1)







Service

134,851





98,368



Product

91,110





79,748



Total cost of revenue

225,961





178,116



Gross profit

42,358





12,879



Operating expenses







Technology and development(1)

27,678





20,274



Marketing(1)

11,802





25,708



General and administrative(1)

37,391





24,327



Total operating expenses

76,871





70,309



Loss from operations

(34,513)





(57,430)



Interest income

159





1,103



Interest expense

(1,338)





(2,444)



Other income (expense), net

(92)





(1,346)



Net loss

$

(35,784)





$

(60,117)



Dividends on convertible preferred stock

(2,336)







Net loss attributable to common stock—basic and diluted

$

(38,120)





$

(60,117)



Net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic and diluted

$

(0.37)





$

(0.64)



Weighted average shares to compute net loss per share attributable to common stock—basic and diluted

103,427,764





93,442,706











Net Loss

$

(35,784)





$

(60,117)



Other comprehensive income (loss)







     Foreign currency translation adjustments

$





$

(25)



     Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities

(50)





559



Comprehensive loss

$

(35,834)





$

(59,583)





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020









Cost of revenue

$

2,978





$

1,638



Technology and development

5,761





3,648



Marketing

542





375



General and administrative

3,302





1,550



Total

$

12,583





$

7,211



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)





March 31, 2021



December 31, 2020









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,241,255





$

925,276



Restricted cash

101,790





20,544



Short-term investments

140,843





131,561



Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $182 and $160

47,416





54,719



Inventory

97,371





49,158



Loans held for sale

43,447





42,539



Prepaid expenses

15,224





12,131



Other current assets

7,014





4,898



Total current assets

1,694,360





1,240,826



Property and equipment, net

47,649





43,988



Right-of-use assets, net

47,932





44,149



Long-term investments

6,906





11,922



Goodwill and intangibles, net

10,894





11,016



Other assets, noncurrent

8,836





8,619



Total assets

$

1,816,577





$

1,360,520



Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

15,568





$

5,644



Accrued liabilities

75,754





69,460



Other payables

19,117





13,184



Warehouse credit facilities

40,663





39,029



Secured revolving credit facility

48,851





23,949



Convertible senior notes, net

23,428





22,482



Lease liabilities

12,611





11,973



Total current liabilities

235,992





185,721



Lease liabilities and deposits, noncurrent

53,333





49,339



Convertible senior notes, net, noncurrent

1,136,974





488,268



Payroll tax liabilities, noncurrent

6,812





6,812



Total liabilities

1,433,111





730,140



Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Series A convertible preferred stock—par value $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 40,000 shares issued and outstanding

39,834





39,823



Stockholders' equity







Common stock—par value $0.001 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 103,983,585 and 103,000,594 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

104





103



Additional paid-in capital

641,702





860,556



Accumulated other comprehensive income

161





211



Accumulated deficit

(298,335)





(270,313)



Total stockholders' equity

343,632





590,557



Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

1,816,577





$

1,360,520











 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020









Operating Activities







Net loss

$

(35,784)





$

(60,117)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

4,341





3,307



Stock-based compensation

12,583





7,211



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

855





1,730



Non-cash lease expense

2,533





2,254



Impairment costs





1,420



Net gain on IRLCs, forward sales commitments and loans held for sale

(1,052)





(494)



Other

109





(119)



Change in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

7,303





(2,598)



Inventory

(48,213)





3,941



Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,359)





4,934



Accounts payable

5,947





514



Accrued liabilities, other payables, and non-current payroll tax liabilities

8,873





18,725



Lease liabilities

(2,951)





(2,693)



Origination of loans held for sale

(227,090)





(132,697)



Proceeds from sale of loans originated as held for sale

225,140





111,233



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(50,765)





(43,449)



Investing activities







Purchases of property and equipment

(5,285)





(3,406)



Purchases of investments

(67,877)





(33,267)



Sales of investments





31,608



Maturities of investments

63,589





1,597



Net cash used in investing activities

(9,573)





(3,468)



Financing activities







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock pursuant to employee equity plans

3,411





4,103



Tax payments related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(10,860)





(3,307)



Borrowings from warehouse credit facilities

216,382





131,310



Repayments to warehouse credit facilities

(214,747)





(110,025)



Borrowings from secured revolving credit facility

71,177





11,854



Repayments to secured revolving credit facility

(46,275)





(7,398)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

488,691







Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

(54,480)







Payments for repurchases and conversions of convertible senior notes

(1,886)







Other payables—deposits held in escrow

6,521





3,684



Principal payments under finance lease obligations

(67)





(15)



Cash paid for secured revolving credit facility issuance costs

(305)







Net cash provided by financing activities

457,562





30,206



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1





(25)



Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

397,225





(16,736)



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:







Beginning of period

945,820





247,448



End of period

1,343,045





230,712



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

2021



Dec. 31,

2020



Sep. 30

2020



Jun. 30,

2020



Mar. 31,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019



Sep. 30,

2019



Jun. 30,

2019



Mar. 31,

2019





































Monthly average visitors (in thousands)

46,202





44,135





49,258





42,537





35,519





30,595





35,633





36,557





31,107



Real estate services transactions



































Brokerage

14,317





16,951





18,980





13,828





10,751





13,122





16,098





15,580





8,435



Partner

3,944





4,940





5,180





2,691





2,479





2,958





3,499





3,357





2,125



Total

18,261





21,891





24,160





16,519





13,230





16,080





19,597





18,937





10,560



Real estate services revenue per transaction



































Brokerage

$

10,927





$

10,751





$

10,241





$

9,296





$

9,520





$

9,425





$

9,075





$

9,332





$

9,640



Partner

3,084





3,123





2,988





2,417





2,535





2,369





2,295





2,218





2,153



Aggregate

9,233





9,030





8,686





8,175





8,211





8,127





7,865





8,071





8,134



Aggregate home value of real estate services transactions (in millions)

$

9,621





$

11,478





$

12,207





$

7,576





$

6,098





$

7,588





$

9,157





$

8,986





$

4,800



U.S. market share by value

1.14

%



1.04

%



1.04

%



0.93

%



0.93

%



0.94

%



0.96

%



0.94

%



0.83

%

Revenue from top-10 Redfin markets as a percentage of real estate services revenue

62

%



63

%



63

%



63

%



61

%



62

%



63

%



64

%



64

%

Average number of lead agents

2,277





1,981





1,820





1,399





1,826





1,526





1,579





1,603





1,503



RedfinNow homes sold

171





83





37





162





171





212





168





80





43



Revenue per RedfinNow home sold

$

525,173





$

471,551





$

504,583





$

444,690





$

461,916





$

466,939





$

476,770





$

498,083





$

496,437



 

Redfin Corporation and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(unaudited, in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2021



2020

Real estate services revenue







Brokerage revenue

$

156,447





$

102,351



Partner revenue

12,162





6,285



Total real estate services revenue

168,609





108,636



Properties revenue

92,726





79,098



Other revenue

9,357





4,250



Intercompany elimination

(2,373)





(989)



Total revenue

$

268,319





$

190,995











Cost of revenue







Real estate services

$

128,216





$

93,562



Properties

91,130





79,299



Other

8,988





6,244



Intercompany elimination

(2,373)





(989)



Total cost of revenue

$

225,961





$

178,116











Gross profit







Real estate services

$

40,393





$

15,074



Properties

1,596





(201)



Other

369





(1,994)



Total gross profit

$

42,358





$

12,879











Gross margin (percentage of revenue)







Real estate services

24.0

%



13.9

%

Properties

1.7





(0.3)



Other

3.9





(46.9)



Total gross margin

15.8





6.7



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301284775.html

SOURCE Redfin

