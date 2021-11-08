Redfin to Present at 1st Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference By Redfin, Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redfin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Redfin) By Redfin Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present the following virtual event:1st Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference Monday, November 22, 2021About Redfin Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people. Redfin-F View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-to-present-at-1st-annual-needham-consumer-tech--e-commerce-virtual-conference-301419331.htmlSOURCE Redfin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Robles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter