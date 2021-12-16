REDWEEK.COM UNVEILS 2022's TOP 25 TIMESHARE RENTAL RESORTS By RedWeek.com Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RedWeek.com By RedWeek.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 25 list of timeshare rental resorts has been released by RedWeek.com, the world's largest marketplace for by-owner timeshare rentals. Selected by RedWeek members, the list is based on volume of rental bookings and inquiries sent to owners, giving valuable insight into the mindsets of travelers in 2022.Warm weather destinations dominated the list this year, with renters now more at ease venturing to their favorite tropical regions farther from home. Three California resorts and one South Carolina resort fell off the Top 25, making room for Hawaii, Cancun, and St. Thomas. Other noteworthy changes: Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in Maui, which has never appeared on RedWeek's Top 25, jumped to number 11. Three additional resorts made a comeback: Marriott's Frenchman's Cove in St. Thomas, Lagoon Tower by Hilton Grand Vacations in Oahu, and The Royal Sands in Cancun. Marriott's MountainSide at Park City remains the only ski destination on the list.The Top 5 timeshare rental resorts for 2022 are:Marriott's Aruba Surf Club | Palm Beach, ArubaMarriott's Newport Coast Villas | Newport Coast, CaliforniaMarriott's Ko Olina Beach Club | Oahu, HawaiiMarriott's Aruba Ocean Club | Palm Beach, ArubaMarriott's Maui Ocean Club | Maui, HawaiiTo view the full Top 25 list, visit: www.RedWeek.com. About RedWeek.com Founded in 2002, RedWeek is the largest, most reputable online timeshare marketplace with an audience of more than 2.6 million and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating. Timeshare owners and travelers alike come to RedWeek to read exclusive resort ratings and reviews, access our detailed resort information, and browse thousands of timeshare rental and resale postings or advertise their own timeshare for rent or sale. Since these rentals are offered at owner-direct rental prices, they're almost always drastically cheaper than resort prices. For more information, visit www.RedWeek.com. 