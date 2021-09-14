ReelWorld & Reel2Media Create New Sonic Brand for Bloomberg Television and Radio By ReelWorld Productions Inc., Reel2Media Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 ReelWorld Productions Inc. By ReelWorld Productions Inc., Reel2Media Reel2Media Logo By ReelWorld Productions Inc., Reel2Media Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on over 25 years of experience branding the world's most influential radio stations, ReelWorld and sister company Reel2Media announce the launch of a new sonic and musical brand identity for Bloomberg Television and Radio.Created by ReelWorld co-founder/Reel2Media Music Director Erik Huber and his Seattle-based production team, the comprehensive package consists of more than 50 unique musical themes - anchored to a memorable two-note sonic logo - that unify the Bloomberg Television, Radio and Digital platforms under a single sonic identity."This is a monumental achievement and a proud moment for our company," said ReelWorld CEO/Reel2Media Chairman Mike Thomas. "To be entrusted with the task of crafting a new audio signature for a brand as significant as Bloomberg is testament to the credibility we've built as the radio industry's sonic branding leader. Our work for Bloomberg marks the dawn of a new era of content creation for us and I'm excited to grow our media branding portfolio." ReelWorld & Reel2Media created a comprehensive suite of musical themes and visual brand identity workparts for Bloomberg Television's roster of shows. An accompanying collection of radio-centric themes and workparts was produced for Bloomberg Radio, including themes for top of hour, traffic, weather and sports segments, Business Flash updates and breaking news.See and hear more at www.reelworld.com/bloomberg.ABOUT REELWORLDTrusted by thousands of radio stations globally and heard by millions of listeners daily, ReelWorld is the world's leading jingle, imaging and sonic branding company.Our work airs on the biggest radio and broadcast media brands worldwide, including:Global: Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg RadioNorth America: iHeartRadio, AudacyNew York: WHTZ, WLTW, CBS-FM, WWPRLos Angeles: KIIS, KOST, KBIG, KYSR, KFIChicago: WKSC, WBBM, WLITCanada: CHUM, CHFI, CKIS, CFBT, CJFM Europe: BBC (Radio 1, Radio Scotland, Local Radio), Heart, RTE, NRJ, Los40Australia: 2DayFM, KIIS, Triple M, Fox FMReelWorld's teams in Seattle, WA and MediaCityUK provide unparalleled levels of creativity, client service and commitment to keeping brands relevant and on-trend. 