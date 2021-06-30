BELLEVUE, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Refactr today announced that it is a recipient of a US Air Force AFWERX 20.1 Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) $750k contract with the United States Air Force's DevSecOps initiative, Platform One. Refactr enables automated, connected, and security-first modern DevSecOps automation for DevOps and cybersecurity teams using the tools they love.
Refactr was founded in 2017 to address the gap between DevOps and Cybersecurity teams. The Refactr DevSecOps Automation Platform tackles the massive talent shortage in the two industries and solves tool sprawl and manual remediation by focusing on the following three areas: collaborative automation, building in security to achieve DevSecOps, and integrating tools teams already love to build modern DevSecOps solutions.
"We are thrilled to receive this Phase II contract from the Air Force as we continue building our capabilities to enhance the Air Force's DevSecOps initiative," said Michael Fraser, co-founder and CEO of Refactr. "As an Air Force veteran, I am excited to be back working with the Air Force to advance the DevSecOps capabilities of the U.S. Air Force through the innovation we are driving at Refactr with Platform One."
AFWERX is the Air Force's team of innovators who encourage and facilitate connections across industry, academia, and the military to create transformative opportunities and foster a culture of innovation. Its mission is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the service by enabling thoughtful, deliberate, ground-up innovation. AFWERX combines startup urgency with the largest pool of motivated talent in the world to uncover opportunities to improve Air Force capabilities, connect and engage the right stakeholders, and facilitate outcomes.
"Bringing innovative technology to life quickly is important for the success of missions. Refactr's innovative DevSecOps Automation Platform will accelerate our mission at Platform One with their AFWERX 20.1 Phase II SBIR contract. Refactr bridges the gap between DevOps and cybersecurity while empowering warfighters to upskill as we continue to drive widespread DevSecOps adoption across the DoD, the broader government, and commercial sector," said Nicolas Chaillan, DAF Chief Software Officer.
Refactr, a leading innovator in the cybersecurity industry through its DevSecOps Automation Platform bridging the gap between DevOps and cybersecurity. It is the first such automation platform focusing on a simplified user experience while still enabling the full power of DevSecOps solutions. This allows DevOps and cybersecurity teams to collaborate with support with both DevOps and security tools. The Refactr platform also helps organizations achieve greater results faster by offering a self-service solution catalogs that enables the democratization of automation throughout the organization. Under Phase II of the SBIR Award, Refactr will build on the work it completed in Phase I and work with Platform One to develop dual-use adaptations to the Refactr Platform:
Self-Hosted Kubernetes Deployment: Refactr will provide a fully functional self-hosted version of the platform that can be deployed either in a customer's private AWS account on Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), or on any infrastructure using a vanilla Kubernetes cluster and will be published to IronBank.
Runner Support: Support will be added for deploying Refactr Runners on AWS using EC2 instances, as well as on Kubernetes using hardened pod images.
Step Modules: New step modules will be added which increase the cloud and security capabilities of Refactr Pipelines. The new step modules include powerful tools including Docker, Helm, SonarQube, Twistlock, Anchore and several more.
Solution Pipeline Building: Refactr will assist in the creation of automation pipelines tailored to Platform One build, test, secure, and deploy DevSecOps stages. These pipelines will prove the ability of the Refactr Platform to accelerate and secure the process of building and deploying Platform One DevSecOps solutions.
Training: Hands-on training will ensure Platform One users of the Refactr Platform have the tools and skills they need to adopt modern DevSecOps practices and advance the goals of the DoD's DevSecOps initiatives.
Refactr is a radically simple DevSecOps Automation Platform made to bridge the gap between DevOps and Cybersecurity. Refactr's Platform is an orchestration layer sitting atop existing DevOps and cybersecurity technologies. Cybersecurity teams can leverage the visual drag-and-drop builder while DevOps teams can tie into their existing CI/CD workflows using tools they already love to use. Teams can kickstart their agile automation process by browsing pre-built low-code solution pipelines directly from our solution catalogs or customize their pipelines even further with our extensive and growing list of step modules. Pipelines, tools and automation content on secure ephemeral runners can run on each organization's own infrastructure or in our secure, cloud-hosted environment. Refactr is used by the U.S. government, enterprises, cybersecurity vendors, and system integrators to achieve DevSecOps in their organization. To learn more, visit us at https://refactr.it or follow us on Twitter: @RefactrIT