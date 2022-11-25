Support Local Journalism


Led by Sage Growth Capital and Independent Investors; Combination of Equity and Debt Financing Propels Ambassador's Plans for Innovation and Market Expansion

SEATTLE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambassador, a referral and relationship marketing technology company, today announced the infusion of funding, both equity and debt financing of $1.4MM from existing independent investors and Sage Growth Capital. The new funding will support the company's plans to be an end-to-end solution for the growing influencer and relationship marketing industry, ultimately positioning Ambassador as the de facto marketplace where brands and influencers can connect and do business.


