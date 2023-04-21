Support Local Journalism


Seattle's iconic charity stair climb will benefit Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation

SEATTLE, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of registration for one of Seattle's signature community events for an opportunity that comes only once per year: climbing the Space Needle's 832 open-air stairs to the top.  Base 2 Space takes place Sunday, October 1, 2023 and welcomes climbers to scale the landmark tower while raising money for Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and the Space Needle Foundation. To date, the Space Needle's signature event has raised over 3.5 million dollars for life-saving cancer research and care.


