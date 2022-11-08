NAB Show logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Broadcasters)

-- 2023 convention will celebrate the Show's 100th anniversary --

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the 2023 NAB Show, taking place April 15-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Marking NAB Show's 100th anniversary, the convention will celebrate the event's rich history and pivotal role in preparing content professionals to meet the challenges of the future.


