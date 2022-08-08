New REI Co-op Mastercard

The partnership supports both companies' values, while providing enhanced rewards and benefits for co-op members and the outdoor community

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REI Co-op, the largest consumer co-op and outdoor specialty retailer in the United States, and Capital One, introduced their card partnership and launched the new REI Co-op® Mastercard® program. This new program offers existing and new cardholders a compelling set of benefits and inspires members' daily pursuit of a life outside by rewarding everyday purchases to support their outdoor adventures.

