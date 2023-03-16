Support Local Journalism


Apple Musni joins the co-op March 20; Chris Speyer and Isabelle Portilla promoted into new roles

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today that it has hired Apple Musni as its new Chief People Officer and promoted two leaders to new positions. Musni joins the co-op March 20. Chris Speyer has been promoted to senior vice president, chief merchandising officer, and Isabelle Portilla has been promoted to vice president, Co-op Brands, both effective immediately.


