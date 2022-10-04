Support Local Journalism


Outdoor retailer to provide annual paid day off for employees to spend time outside

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op today announced its Opt Outside movement will be permanent for all employees. For this Black Friday, and every Black Friday in the future, the co-op will forgo profits and sales at all locations, and instead pay its more than 16,000 employees to enjoy time outside.

