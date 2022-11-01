Fell begins November 7
SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today the addition of Patrick Fell as vice president, financial planning and analysis. Fell joins the co-op on November 7.

"Patrick comes to REI during a period of growth and transformation across the co-op through retail expansion, e-commerce growth and product innovation. Patrick's deep experience in enterprise financial planning and proven track-record of working cross-functionally to achieve the best outcome for the company make him an excellent fit for this role," says Kelley Hall, REI Co-op executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Fell will provide strategic financial thought-leadership across the co-op, including helping drive efficiency and effectiveness in the annual planning and forecasting processes. Fell will partner with leaders across the organization to drive businesses and membership goals in support of the co-op's long term strategic plan.
"Being an REI member for more a decade, some of the most impactful experiences of my life have been the result of engaging with the power of the wild, natural world," says Fell. "I'm excited to join a company and team that strives to get more people outside today while protecting that resource for generations to come."
Fell was most recently vice president, finance at StockX, an e-commerce marketplace for buying and selling sneakers, streetwear, electronics, collectibles and more. Prior to StockX, Fell held finance leadership roles at eBay and General Electric.
About the REI Co-op
REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 178 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.
SOURCE REI Co-op
