REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI)

Save up to 50% on top outdoor gear in December

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op offers the best last minute outdoor gifts for friends or family members of all ages and outdoor activity levels. With discounts up to 50% on clearance, REI Outlet and more, members and customers can find great deals in-store and online before the Christmas holiday. REI's Holiday Warm Up Sale runs through December 19.


