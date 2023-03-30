Support Local Journalism


Trailmade is focused on inclusivity, simplicity, approachability, and functional design

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op introduces its new Trailmade collection, aimed to accommodate more people's needs for hiking and backpacking. This collection provides customers affordable gear and apparel options, including gender-free sleeping bags, backpacks, trekking poles, hiking apparel and jackets, and more inclusive sizing options across the line.


