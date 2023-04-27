REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI)

 By REI Co-op

New store will be the fifth location in state

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a store in Prescott, Arizona in fall 2023. The new store will be leased from Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe and located on tribal land at Frontier Village Center. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.


