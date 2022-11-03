Support Local Journalism


New store will be 2nd location in state

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Bedford, New Hampshire in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.


