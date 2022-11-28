The REI Cooperative Action Fund is a community-based public charity dedicated to promoting justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors.

The REI Cooperative Action Fund is a community-based public charity dedicated to promoting justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors.

Donations from community, REI Co-op will support 34 organizations across the country

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The REI Cooperative Action Fund is announcing a new $1.98 million investment in 34 nonprofit organizations promoting justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors. This investment brings the Fund's total giving to over $3.4 million this year. The Fund officially launched in 2021 and has so far received over 200,000 donations from REI customers, members, and employees, as well as REI Co-op, corporate partners, and foundations.


