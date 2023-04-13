Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Graduates of three-month accelerator program operated by Founded Outdoors to preview new outdoor industry businesses and services

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Path Ahead Ventures will celebrate the graduation of 18 founders from its Embark accelerator program this month. Embark is a three-month virtual program created in partnership with Founded Outdoors that provides entrepreneurs of color with resources and learning to turn their early-stage ideas into viable business options. The program is part of REI Path Ahead Ventures' multi-year $30 million commitment to partner with founders of color as they start and scale their businesses in the outdoor industry. This is the second cohort to complete the Embark program.


Tags