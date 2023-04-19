REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewsfoto/REI Co-op)

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewsfoto/REI Co-op)

 By REI Co-op

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Retailer builds power of its community by investing in employees, members and major capital projects

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI today released its 2022 Impact Report and financials results, closing the year with a record $3.85 billion in sales. The co-op ended the year with a strong liquidity and working capital position and continued to invest in its mission of investing in its members, employees, and the outdoors.


Tags