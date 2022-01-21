TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relief Bed International is collaborating with the Specialty Sleep Association to help raise funds to provide up to 500 beds to aide in disaster response and for emergency use at homeless shelters operated by the Salvation Army.
Under the theme of "If You're Here, You're Helping" The Specialty Sleep Association is encouraging market attendees to visit their showroom by donating 1 Relief Bed per every buying group scanned into the space.
The Specialty Sleep Association and their partners are providing a portion of the funds while Relief Bed International and its donors are providing the remainder.
"We are excited to work with Relief Bed International on this special project, stated Tambra Jones Executive Director of the SSA, further we are thrilled to report that 100 beds were sent ahead of time to aid fire related disaster response in support of The Salvation Army in December," continued Jones.
Relief Bed International's Marketing Director, Hunter Smalling, will be on hand at market to meet with attendees and answer questions along with accepting donations for this project. Relief Bed International is 100% volunteer based and the majority of donations go to fund beds to their relief partners around the world. To date Relief Bed has distributed more than 28,000 beds since its inception in 2015.
"I am always thrilled when my son Hunter Smalling can help work a project, stated Scott Smalling Founder of Relief Bed International, Hunter helped me start Relief Bed over 6 years ago and now works full time in Hollywood as a producer, director and cinematographer," beamed Smalling.
Relief Bed International will have a booth in space C-1565. Please come visit with Hunter to learn more about this project and Relief Beds work around the world. Please kindly consider a donation to this project and others during your visit or you can visit http://www.reliefbed.com to donate online.
About Relief Bed International:
Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to homeless shelters in the United States and to disaster relief victims in emerging countries through their network of international relief partners around the world. Since its inception in 2015 Relief Bed has distributed more than 28,000 beds worldwide. Relief Bed International is a federally recognized 501c3 non-profit.
