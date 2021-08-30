Remote Start Makers Form U.S. Strategic Alliance By Firstech, LLC. Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE and MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ahead of the upcoming remote start season, Firstech and Automotive Data Solutions (ADS) are announcing a strategic alliance to bring further innovation to iDataStart remote start solutions in the U.S. market. As part of this announcement, Firstech and ADS will also streamline future product development by better aligning the efforts of both teams.iDataStart was created by ADS in the mid-2010s and has since become one of the leading brands of remote starters, particularly in Canada. Some of the key advantages of iDataStart products include: All-in-one remote start and bypass module interface Industry leading coverage featuring a wide range of vehicle-specific t-harnesses Web-programmable from desktop, tablet and mobile Easy-to-follow installation guidesBy partnering with Firstech, ADS will instantly enhance iDataStart's presence in the U.S. market while also streamlining product development to meet the specific needs of U.S. consumers and dealers. Firstech will extend the opportunity to purchase iDataStart products to its dealer base of 1,500+ U.S. retailers along with any new dealers interested in upgrading their remote start assortment."We are thrilled to bring Canada's #1 remote start brand by volume to the U.S. market. More importantly, with the teams from both companies more closely aligned, we can speed up product innovation and better react to changing market dynamics," said Jason Kaminski, Managing Director of Firstech.ADS and Firstech's alliance signals a new chapter in the companies' shared history of collaboration and innovation. In 2007, Firstech and ADS co-released the revolutionary "BLADE-AL", the first-ever cartridge-style immobilizer bypass module. Several years later, the two companies released the DC3 all-in-one remote starter, which remains one of Firstech's best selling products. Lastly, Firstech's award-winning telematics solution, DroneMobile, is compatible with all iDataStart remote starters."Building on the long, successful partnership between our two companies, we are excited to make iDataStart products more broadly available to Firstech's wide network of U.S. retailers. By creating synergies with Firstech's national salesforce and top-rate technical support staff, we are confident that iDataStart products will quickly become a valued addition on dealers' shelves across the country," added Robert Di Cesare, General Manager of ADS. Firstech will transition to the exclusive source for iDataStart products in the U.S. as of September 2021. Products will be available for purchase directly from Firstech, online at myFirstech.com, and through authorized sub-distributors. To learn more about iDataStart's U.S. lineup, please visit http://www.idatastart.us.Media ContactJustin Lee, Firstech, LLC., +1 8888203690 Ext: 108, marketing@compustar.comJason Kaminski, Firstech, LLC, 8888203690 109, jkaminski@compustar.comFacebook SOURCE Firstech, LLC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter