Zillow analysis finds millennials and renters in expensive coastal metros will benefit the most from new housing options afforded by telework - Nearly 2 million renter households who are in jobs that could likely be done remotely and have been priced out of the market in their current metro could afford to buy a typical starter home elsewhere in the country. - These renter households make up 4.5% of all renter households nationwide, bringing a significant number of new potential buyers to the market. - Millennials, faced with many hurdles to homeownership, could become the largest buyer segment to benefit from the ability to live and work anywhere. The average age of these potential movers is 38.