...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains
of Washington and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Rendered.ai enables users to create fully labeled synthetic data images using NVIDA Omniverse in the AWS cloud
The company will showcase the capability to create synthetic data for training computer vision AI models by combining industry leading 3rd party simulators and content with an easy-to-use web experience on the cloud.
SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendered.ai, a leading Platform as a Service (PaaS) for physics-based synthetic data for training AI models, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.