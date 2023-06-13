Rendered.ai enables users to create fully labeled synthetic data images using NVIDA Omniverse in the AWS cloud

 By Rendered.ai

The company will showcase the capability to create synthetic data for training computer vision AI models by combining industry leading 3rd party simulators and content with an easy-to-use web experience on the cloud.

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rendered.ai, a leading Platform as a Service (PaaS) for physics-based synthetic data for training AI models, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.


