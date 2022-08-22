Support Local Journalism


Company adding features to help renters act more quickly and with more confidence in today's fast-paced market

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renters can now search Zillow rental listings by move-in date, potentially saving them thousands of dollars in today's ultracompetitive market. This new filter, available now on desktop and coming soon to the Zillow app, can better align the end of a lease with the start of a new one, eliminating the dreaded "double rent" scenario just as typical U.S. rents have crossed the $2,000 threshold for the first time.

