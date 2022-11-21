Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

The average American needs to work 63 hours to pay monthly rent

  • Americans making an average wage need to work for 62.6 hours to pay the typical U.S. monthly rent. 
  • Over the past five years, rents have grown 36.9%, while the average wage is up only 23%. 
  • Renters in Miami need to work three full-time days more than they did five years ago to earn enough to pay the typical rent in that metro area.


