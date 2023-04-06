Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Higher security deposits and more application fees add to an already stressful and pricey renting experience

  • Black, Latinx and Asian American Pacific Islander renters report paying application fees that are 43% higher than those paid by white renters.
  • 30% of Asian American Pacific Islander renters report paying at least $1,000 for a security deposit compared to 17% of white renters.
  • Zillow allows renters to apply for an unlimited number of participating rentals for 30 days for a flat fee.


Tags