Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Youth from non-intact families more likely to use technology excessively and struggle with mental health 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the most widely debated family rules used to revolve around curfews, going out with friends or access to the car, today's biggest family battles are often centered on a different concern: electronic devices. Parents limiting their children's' technology use is a crucial task given links between excessive use—especially of social media—and depression and anxiety in both correlational and experimental studies. But a new study shows that family structure and family connection can also play a role in the amount of time teens spend on the screen.


Tags