Center offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the recycling process at the region's largest facility

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, opened the Seattle region's first and only recycling education center at the company's recycling facility in Seattle. The Seattle Learning Center is designed to educate the community, including children, on proper recycling behaviors and offers visitors a behind-the-scenes look into recycling technology and the process for different materials.  


