RESIDENTIAL ELEVATORS, INC. CALLS ON CONGRESS, SEN. CANTWELL TO ENACT NEW NATIONAL BUILDING REQUIREMENTS FOR HOME ELEVATOR SAFETY; ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY RECALL TO REMOVE HAZARDOUS GAPS FOUND BEHIND HOME ELEVATOR LANDING DOORS. Congress Must Act Swiftly t...

RESIDENTIAL ELEVATORS, INC. CALLS ON CONGRESS, SEN. CANTWELL TO ENACT NEW NATIONAL BUILDING REQUIREMENTS FOR HOME ELEVATOR SAFETY; ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY RECALL TO REMOVE HAZARDOUS GAPS FOUND BEHIND HOME ELEVATOR LANDING DOORS. Congress Must Act Swiftly to Avoid Deaths to Children

 By Residential Elevators, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Swift Action is Needed to Avoid Deaths to Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Elevators, Inc. announced today that it is taking on an industry-leading role to advocate for a national building requirement for home elevator safety to prevent potentially deadly entrapment hazards to children. The company calls on Congress, and Senate Commerce Committee Chair Sen. Cantwell (D – WA), to take swift action.

Tags