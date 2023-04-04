Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Although many recruiting managers acknowledge the utility of ChatGPT, some still believe that using the AI tool is 'cheating'

SEATTLE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that examines how hiring managers feel about applicants using ChatGPT to write their resumes and/or cover letters. The report also shares insight into how ChatGPT has altered the hiring process. Overall, researchers collected and analyzed responses from 1,000 hiring managers in the United States.


Tags