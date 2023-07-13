Support Local Journalism


Workers say going into the office has improved teamwork, motivation, communication and work-life balance

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that evaluates the impact of going back to the office on employee productivity. The report also shares insight into how workers feel about increased days in the office. Researchers gathered and analyzed survey responses from 1,500 full-time corporate employees.    


