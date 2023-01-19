Support Local Journalism


New study shows job candidates commonly lie on their resumes about education credentials like degree titles, graduation dates, and GPAs

SEATTLE , Jan. 19, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that shares insight into how often job candidates lie in the hiring process. The study also examines common lies people tell and their reasons for falsifying information. Researchers analyzed responses from 1,250 Americans who said they've lied in the hiring process.


