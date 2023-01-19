New study shows job candidates commonly lie on their resumes about education credentials like degree titles, graduation dates, and GPAs
SEATTLE , Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that shares insight into how often job candidates lie in the hiring process. The study also examines common lies people tell and their reasons for falsifying information. Researchers analyzed responses from 1,250 Americans who said they've lied in the hiring process.
According to the report, 35 percent of respondents admit they lied in some part of the hiring process. Forty-one percent of men say they lied in the hiring process, compared to 29 percent of women. Overall, candidates without a high school diploma are also more likely to lie than those with other levels of education.
The survey also indicates that of candidates who lie, most tend to lie on their resumes. Seventy-two percent of respondents say they lied on a resume, and 44 percent from this group lied about education credentials, such as the degrees they obtained, graduation dates, and GPAs. Similarly, 40 percent of candidates also lied about their years of experience. Respondents also lied about other qualifying factors such as their skills and abilities, length of previously held positions, responsibilities of previous jobs. Additionally, 68 percent of job candidates lied in an interview, and the most common lie they told is their years of experience.
"In this tight labor market, many hiring managers are struggling with high employee turnover in a tight labor market," says Stacie Haller, Chief Career Advisor. "However, this research proves that it's even more critical for employers to carefully vet each candidate."
Sixty percent of candidates say they lied to improve their chances of being hired. Correspondingly, 73 percent of respondents who lied on an application say they were hired for the job, and nearly half have never faced consequences for lying. Comparably, 41 percent have no regrets about lying, while 46 percent do, and 14 percent are not sure. Among candidates currently applying for jobs, 42 percent say their resume contains lies.
All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish on January 5, 2023. In total, 1,250 Americans were surveyed. The survey uses a convenience sampling method, and appropriate respondents were found through a screening question.
