Amidst a labor shortage, many believe that loosening child labor restrictions will ease burden on businesses

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that assesses attitudes toward child labor restrictions and protections. The report also shares insight into the potential benefits and drawbacks of working as minors. ResumeBuilder.com researchers analyzed responses from 1,000 adults in the United States.


