Although many workers prefer an unlimited PTO policy, new study shows that employees with unlimited PTO take fewer days off than those with specified PTO

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that evaluates paid time off policies among American corporate workers. The report also shares insight into reasons why workers with unlimited PTO take so few days off. Overall, researchers gathered feedback from 1,351 full-time corporate employees in the United States.    


