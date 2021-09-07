ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 32 Percent of Job Applicants Lie on Their Resumes By ResumeBuilder.com Sep 7, 2021 Sep 7, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sep. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for free and professional resume templates, has published a recent survey report to examine job search behaviors and how Americans misrepresent themselves during the hiring process. The study includes responses from 1,250 Americans ages 18 and older.According to the report, 1 in 3 Americans admit to lying on their resumes. Forty-six percent of respondents admit to lying about their years of experience, while 44 percent lied about their educational background. Comparably, 80 percent of respondents who lied on their resumes say they were hired for that position. Despite the fact, 41 percent of job seekers who lied had their employment offer withdrawn after their new employer discovered the fabrication. Survey results indicate that people who earn $100,000 or more annually are more likely to lie when applying for a job. Seventy-two percent of people who earn $150,000 or more lied about their education credentials. Likewise, 55 percent of respondents making $100,000 to $149,000 lied about their job skills and abilities. People who earn below a six-figure income lied about their years of experience or the length of time at one position. The study also shows that a high percentage of job applicants who lie belongs to the IT and finance industries. Fifty-five percent of IT professionals admit to lying on their resumes, and 45 percent of employees in the finance-related industries fibbed during the hiring process. Healthcare workers and educators appear to be the most truthful job candidates. Only 18 percent of people in the education sector, and 17 percent of healthcare employees say they have lied on their resumes.ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this survey to identify job search behaviors and trends among American workers. The survey was administered by the online survey platform Pollfish on July 16, 2021. Appropriate respondents were selected via a screening question and must have previously applied for a job using a resume. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-3-americans-admit-to-lying-on-resume/ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. Media ContactJulia Morrissey, resumebuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, pr@resumebuilder.com SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com 