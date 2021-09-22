Retailer Ashley Stewart Selects Amperity Customer Data Platform's Full Stack to Fuel Customer Data Strategy By Amperity Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Amperity) By Amperity Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced that Ashley Stewart, the American plus-size fashion retailer and lifestyle brand, has implemented Amperity's Customer Data Platform into its existing IT, customer service, and marketing operations. This seamless integration supports the company's current campaign strategy and builds predictive models which identify new use cases for customer data.The unified database of customers, created using Amperity's customer data and identity platform, will enable Ashley Stewart to engage more deeply with new and existing customers and develop elevated customer service and brand loyalty. Given the company's significant e-commerce presence, this partnership will further enhance Ashley Stewart's marketing and digital strategies, including email, social, and SMS campaigns targeting customers at every stage of the marketing lifecycle. "Ashley Stewart's omnichannel approach to sales meant that our existing marketing operations were already present across email, social, SMS, search, direct mail, and customer service," said Liz White, chief customer officer at Ashley Stewart. "By building out our Amp360 customer database, we now have a more complete and accurate view of customer behavior across all touchpoints, improved analytics, as well as point and click activation across our marketing channels."Expanding and enhancing the use of customer data Amperity's platform ingests raw customer data across various databases, using machine learning to resolve identities even when records lack unique identifiers across systems. The result is unified and centralized customer databases from online and offline transactions, loyalty programs, email interactions, finance systems, etc., enabling its partners to efficiently deploy customer data for targeting, suppression, analytics, customer service, regulatory compliance, and more."Ashley Stewart is a brand that fully embraces the modern e-commerce model," said Kabir Shahani, CEO, and co-founder of Amperity. "Amperity is providing the company with the tools necessary to better understand its customers' interests and develop analytics to predict their intent – data and insights that are critical to success in a rapidly changing economy."About Ashley Stewart Since its founding in 1991, Ashley Stewart has stood for uncompromising style, fashion and value, championing the confidence and empowerment of women. Today, Ashley Stewart is a leading omnichannel retailer offering the hottest looks for women sizes 10 to 36 with a significant e-commerce presence at www.AshleyStewart.com and 82 stores across the United States.About AmperityAmperity is the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform trusted by the world's most loved consumer brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identity, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retailer-ashley-stewart-selects-amperity-customer-data-platforms-full-stack-to-fuel-customer-data-strategy-301382575.htmlSOURCE Amperity 