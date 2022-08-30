By Steamoji

Teaching both classroom skills and lifelong lessons, Steamoji continues growth in Pacific North West

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamoji – a STEM maker academy designed to enrich children's typical studies by introducing them to new technologies in fabrication, physical computing, engineering, digital arts, coding, and applied design – is excited to be reaching more families through their new franchising opportunity. The brand strives to provide students with the skills they'll need to succeed in our ever-evolving society, working to ensure they are exposed to subjects and skills that are becoming essential as we continue to see advancements in the tech space.

