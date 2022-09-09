...BREEZY AND DRY CONDITIONS TODAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM
PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690, WA691, WA694, AND
WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia
Basin, 694 Yakama Alpine District and 695 East Washington
South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Strongest winds will be along and near the Cascade crest.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent with poor
recovery expected tonight.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Ricardo Beverly Hills Selected as Exclusive Luggage Provider for the 74TH Emmy® Awards Giving SuiteTM
Celebrity Presenters and Nominees to Receive Mojave Hardside Check-in Suitcases on Television's Biggest Night
KENT, Wash., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, today announced their participation in the celebrity Giving SuiteTM at the 74th Emmy Awards® in Los Angeles on September 12. The Giving Suite raises funds for the Television Academy Foundation which provides education programs for college students nationwide interested in media careers.
Emmy presenters and winners will have the chance to receive a stylish Mojave hardside check-in large suitcase. The Mojave is lightweight and durable with a scratch-resistant exterior and features spacious two-compartment packing with a large packing cube included for extra organization.
"With deep historic roots in Beverly Hills and California, Ricardo is excited to partner with the Giving Suite and extend our commitment to the art, fashion and entertainment world," said Timm Fenton, Vice President of Design and Development at Ricardo Beverly Hills. "Earlier this year, Mojave cases made the trip along with Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain, and Julia Roberts to the Cannes Film Festival, so this seemed like a natural way for the brand to remain a partner in the Hollywood community."
In addition, Ricardo Beverly Hills donated a new Malibu Bay 3.0 suitcase which will be autographed by Emmy presenters, and winners, in the Giving Suite to be auctioned off at a later date to benefit the Foundation. The lounge will be located backstage at the Microsoft Theater during the Emmy Award festivities on September 12.
The 74th Emmy Awards will be telecast live from L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, (8:00 - 11:00 PM EDT/5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT) on the NBC Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Peacock.
About Ricardo Beverly Hills
Ricardo Beverly Hills, Inc. is a global leader specializing in the design, innovation, and marketing of luggage and travel accessories. The company is committed to delivering the best in luggage design through its core brands - RICARDO BEVERLY HILLS®, SKYWAY LUGGAGE®, STEPHANIE JOHNSON®, AMERICAN EXPLORER® - and private label brands. With a world-class global distribution spanning five continents and over 40 countries, the brands are available at major department stores, specialty stores, and online retailers in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit us at http://www.ricardobeverlyhills.com. Keep up with the ways Ricardo Beverly Hills is reimagining the travel landscape and be sure to follow us on social media.