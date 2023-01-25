Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Essentials 5.0 Travel Organizers Integrate Cutting-Edge Anti-Microbial Treatment

KENT, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Beverly Hills, the Washington-based global luggage and travel accessories leader, announced the launch of their new Essentials 5.0 collection of organizational travel accessories featuring an anti-microbial fabric treatment from Polygiene.


Tags